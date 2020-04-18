Days Gone Voice Actor Filipe Duarte Passes Away

The Portuguese news out let Sicnoticias has reported that actor Filipe Duarte has passed away at age 46 of a heart attack. Duarte famously voiced the main protagonist for the game Days Gone, Deacon St. John. Born on June 5, 1973, in Angola, he graduated from the School of Theater and Cinema of the Polytechnic Institute of Lisbon. He was also part of several Portuguese film productions and even won Best Cinema Actor, in the XX Gala dos Globos de Ouro, for his participation in the film “A Vida Invisível”. Days Gone launched in April 2019 and has sold numerous copies including having the highest digital sales on PSN in January 2020. You can read our review of Days Gone here.