Konami Postpones UEFA EURO 2020 Update for eFootball PES 2020

Konami has announced that there will be no inclusion of the UEFA EURO 2020 Cup for eFootball PES 2020 at the moment. Japan is currently in a state of emergency and Konami has stated that “it is no longer possible”. The release date for the update was April 30. Konami also announced that the esports event scheduled for May 23-24 that included the UEFA EURO 2020 Cup has also been cancelled. The update for the game will eventually be erased at some point, although no time table has been announced. You can read our review of eFootball PES 2020 here.