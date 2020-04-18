Limited Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Console Coming this June

CD Projekt Red’s next open world RPG may still be several months away, but Microsoft is looking to capitalize on the hype with its next themed console.

As shown off in the trailer below, Microsoft has unveiled a limited edition Xbox One X bundle that is directly influenced by Cyberpunk 2077. Although the game will not be included as part of the bundle, both the console and controller have unique futuristic patterns, with the console itself also featuring glow-in-the dark messages that reflect the troubles brewing in Night City.

This limited edition bundle will release in June ahead of Cyberpunk 2077’s launch on September 17 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.