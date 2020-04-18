Nintendo Minute Gets Creative in Multiplayer for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There aren’t many official multiplayer games in New Horizons outside of the fishing and bug contests, but many players have come up with their own to make things interesting. This week Nintendo Minute is trying out some ideas that they came up with to make multiplayer even more of an adventurous time together. Whether it’s playing hide and seek or trying to find treasure, Nintendo Minute has a handful of fun ideas that will help others make up their own creative games down the road.

Check out the latest Nintendo Minute episode below: