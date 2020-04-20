Cyberpunk 2077 Themed Accessories Coming to Xbox One

Xbox today revealed the deep well of Cyberpunk themed accessories coming to Xbox One this year.

CD Projekt Red’s upcoming RPG is still a few months out, but they and Xbox are already flexing their marketing muscles. Though the game is also coming to PS4 and PC, it’s Xbox that’s getting all the Cyberpunk themed merchandise, including a sweet bundle.

As announced last week, the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle launches this June. Microsoft has confirmed that this is the last Xbox One X limited edition console they’ll release ahead of Xbox Series X’s impending launch. Only 45,000 are being made, so if you want one you should hop on it when it becomes available for pre-order.

There’s also the Cyberpunk 2077 inspired Xbox Wireless Controller. Inspired by the character Johnny Silverhand, this controller features a half-natural and half-cyberized design. You can grab this controller standalone for $74.99. There’s even a Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Xbox Pro Charging Stand to keep your controller charged. Designed to match the controller, the charging station includes a rechargable battery, a battery cover, and a power cord. It’ll set you back $49.99.

For storage, Microsoft has teamed up with Seagate to offer different Cyberpunk 2077 themed external HDDs. You can nab a 2TB HDD for $89.99, or a 5TB for $149.99. Fun note, these HDDs can also be used on PS4 and PC.

Finally, Johnny Silverhand’s influence stretches beyond the controller. The Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox Johnny Silverhand Edition features a design inspired by the character. The headset offers immersive audio, ultra-low latenecy, and a noise-cancelling microphone. It retails for $109.99.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches September 17 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. All these accessories, and even the bundle itself, is available starting in June.