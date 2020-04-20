Final Free Update to Super Mario Maker 2 Hits This Week

Super Mario Maker 2 has been out in the wild for about ten months now, and it’s seen a great many improvements during that time. Games can’t keep getting major updates forever though, and it looks like Super Mario Maker’s last one is almost here. It’s kind of sad, but fans can at least rest assured that this might just be the biggest update of them all.

Once the update takes effect on April 22, fans will have a wealth of new features to explore. The biggest of these is almost certainly the brand new “World Maker” mode, which lets players design their own mini Mario games. In this mode, fans can design the layout of their over-world, its theme and populate it with their own courses. Up to eight worlds and forty courses can be linked together as a player-made world, so fans can really run wild with this if they want.

New enemies and power-ups are also coming to the game. Makers will be able to populate their courses with all the Koopalings now, along with three varieties of Mecha-koopa. As for power-ups, the Super Mario Bros. 2 Mushroom turns grants characters all that game’s odd abilities including picking up enemies.

Other wear-ables include: a Goomba hat for stealth gameplay, a cannon helmet, a propeller helmet which allows three launches per jump, a POW block helmet and a Bullet Bill Mask. New parts like the Cursed Key (complete with Phanto) and Switch Trampolines are coming as part of the deal too; it all hits the game on April 22. Will this be the absolute last update that Super Mario Maker 2 sees? Perhaps, but one can never be too sure when it comes to Nintendo.

Super Mario Maker 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review for a look at how the game played at launch.