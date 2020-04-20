Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix Dances onto Switch Next Month

Hatsune Miku is back for yet another Project DIVA release. Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix will be the series’ debut on Switch.

Expect to see a host of new songs, as well as fan favorites, on the expansive track list. There are over 100 songs included! Of course, there will also be DLC. Anyone who pre-orders a copy gets four additional songs. There is a “Mega Pack” pre-order which includes the game and all six initial DLC packs (adding 36 songs) for $59.99. If you’d rather pick and choose DLC, then the base game is up for pre-order for $39.39.

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix arrives as a digital exclusive on May 15.