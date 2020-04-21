An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends Sylveon Figure Available

With the month of April comes another figure from the Funko and Pokémon collection. An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends features the most recent Eeveelution this month. Sylveon can be ordered now to fit in with your collection.

This Fairy-type Pokémon was introduced in Gen VI with the launch of Pokémon X and Y. Since then, Sylveon has become quite a popular Pokémon among fans for its adorable design. Now, that same cuteness translates over to a collectible that is ready to add a touch of charm to your desk or shelf displays.

Take a look at the figure below and place your order on the official website.