Death Stranding PC Release Delayed Until July

Those who’ve been waiting it out for the inevitable PC release — or are simply curious how it compares to the PS4 version — of Death Stranding, will have to wait a bit longer it seems. The game’s developer Kojima Productions, issued a statement earlier today confirming that due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, the game has had to be pushed back by just over a month to its new release date of July 14. The team, it states, finishing development on the PC version by way of the studio’s own work-from-home orders in place.

The game was originally planned to release in early June, so while this is indeed another case of the global pandemic hitting video games, it’s not the biggest hit we’ve seen thus far this year. 505 Games will be helping with publishing duty with the game being made available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. Death Stranding originally released last November for PS4.