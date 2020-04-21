Experience a Bug’s Life in Metamorphosis

Polish Developer All in! Games have released a new CGI trailer detailing their upcoming Metamorphosis title. Inspired by Franz Kafka’s work of the same name, Metamorphosis follows protagonist Gregor as he navigates a bug’s world after a mysterious transformation turned him into an insect. Now Gregor must set out to unravel the mystery behind this metamorphosis.

Featuring challenging environmental puzzles, unique bug-like traversal mechanics and a surrealist story, Metamorphosis leads players on an adventure for redemption. Franz Kafka’s titular work explores the psychological themes behind family dynamics and coming of age through transformation. Metamorphosis crawls onto PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch this Summer 2020.