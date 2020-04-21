God of Destruction Arrives in First DBZ: Kakarot DLC

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is about to receive its first DLC pack that will initiate the beginning of the Super Saga. “New Power Awakens-Part 1” features a game exclusive original story where Goku and Vegeta must train to awaken the Super Saiyan God form to defeat Beerus, the God of Destruction. This new DLC will provide multiple opportunities for players to gain Experience Points and can be accessed at any point during the game. Along with the DLC, a Music Compilation Pack will be available for download. The new DLC hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on April 28.

