Logitech Introduces New G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse

Logitech basically has a gaming mouse dedicated to every type of gamer on the market. It is now adding to its arsenal with the new G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse. The goal behind this mouse is to bring gaming-grade performance to players at an affordable price. The G203 will feature a classic design and include an 8000 DPI sensor for accurate cursor tracking and responsive performance. Sensitivity levels can be adjusted anywhere from 200-8,000 DPI. Integration with the Logitech G HUB software will allow players to program up to five DPI presets.

Since the G203 is also LIGHTSYNC compatible with a color wave effect, that means the customization of nearly 16.8 million colors will also be adjusted via the Logitech G HUB. The G203, itself, will include a classic six button design that provides both comfort and confidence for any game. The G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse will launch in both a black and a white color. Lastly, the G203 is a wired mouse and will retail for only $39.99. You can purchase the mouse now directly from the Logitech website.