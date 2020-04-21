Mad Catz Announces New F.R.E.Q. Gaming Headsets

Mad Catz has announed a new range of the F.R.E.Q. headsets with F.R.E.Q. 2 and F.R.E.Q. 4. Both of these headsets are engineered for professional grade sound quality and extreme comfort. The launch of these two headsets also marks the initial step to integrate the signature Mad Catz design across a broad range of its audio solutions. The F.R.E.Q. 2 is designed with comfort in mind and will be tuned for gaming whether it be esports or casual play. Armed with 40mm Neodymium Drivers, the headset will come with a 3.5mm connection so it will be compatible across multiple platforms.

The F.R.E.Q. 4 will offer the complete package for gamers. Coming with virtual 7.1 surround-sound and the premium 50mm Neodymium Drivers, this will be the top tier for Mad Catz. The microphone will be noise-cancelling and the audio levels can be adjusted with the Mad Catz software. The F.R.E.Q. 4 will also include customizable RGB. Both headsets come with polyurethane memory foam ear cups for long-term gameplay. These will be available in Q1 2020 and will vary per region. You can watch the video below of the reveal.