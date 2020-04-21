Madden NFL 21 Revealed by Cover Athlete

The NFL draft is taking place in virtual form this Thursday and this is typically when information for the upcoming Madden NFL title gets revealed. While no official information has been released and EA has confirmed without a statement, the actual cover athlete has revealed himself. Baltimore Ravens Quarterback and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson will grace the cover of Madden NFL 21. This also confirms that the game is actually going to be released in case there was any doubt with the current state of the world. Jackson completed 66.1% of his passes last year for over 3100 yards passing, 36 TDs and only 6 INTs. He also ran for over 1200 yards and scored 7 times. Last year’s cover athlete, Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, officially broke the curse as his team won the Super Bowl. The tweet from EA is below.

