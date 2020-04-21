NBA 2K20 Unveils Historic Spotlight Challenges

NBA 2K20 is introducing new Historic Spotlight Challenges for the game. Players can relive 150 moments from NBA history and earn up to 33 reward cards for completing challenges. There will be five historic events for each franchise’s history. These include the back-to-back for the ’94-’95 Houston Rockets, five different Lakers and Celtics matchups, and Jordan’s last shot with the Bulls. You can watch the trailer below for this event. There is a lot here to relive and many will have the itch after watching The Last Dance documentary on ESPN. You can read our review of NBA 2K20 here.