New Visitors, Events Through June Detailed for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If last month’s sales numbers are any indication, Nintendo’s latest rendition of their relaxing life simulation has plenty of players that are looking ahead to the newest updates still to come.

Earlier today, Nintendo detailed their plans for the months ahead for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which begins with two new villagers and the next holiday set for the many customized islands across the world later this week. The two new additions to the roster of daily visitors are Leif, a sloth who runs a garden shop with shrubs and flowers, and Redd, a fox who will bring with his boat of expensive furniture and artwork, the latter of which, if legitimate, can be donated to the museum and open up a new wing of Blathers’ building. This update will arrive on April 23, which will also mark the start of the Nature Day event, which runs until May 4 and rewards players for completing environmentally beneficial tasks with additional Nook Miles.

Next month will also see two new events: From May 1-7, players can take advantage of a one-time May Day Ticket to visit a mysterious island with a “familiar” guest, and from May 18-31, Stamp Rallies will be held as part of International Museum Day, which will offer rewards for players who visit specific exhibits within the museum. Finally, during the entire month of June, the married couple Reese and Cyrus will visit Harvey’s island to recognize the start of Wedding Season, where players can set up anniversary photos and be gifted limited-time themed items.

For a brief overview of the above additions, check out the trailer below, and be sure to read our review of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which is available now on Switch.