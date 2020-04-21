NPD Group: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Among Most Successful Nintendo Published Titles

NPD Group’s latest monthly report into the latest sale of video game hardware and software, looks to have canonised Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s first full month of availability, as one of the most successful launches for a Nintendo published title ever. As it reports, Nintendo’s latest, and long-anticipated, Switch follow-up to 2013’s 3DS outing, Animal Crossing: New Leaf, has seen one of the largest sell-through of physical units for the company in North America. Beaten only by 2008’s Super Smash Bros. Brawl for the Wii and 2018’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, also for the Switch. Even more impressive is the fact New Horizons is claimed to have also exceeded life-time sales of all previous entrants in the Animal Crossing series. If true, it would mean it’s surpassed even New Leaf’s impressive life-time figure of over 12 million, all in the span of less than a month.

Unsurprisingly, it meant New Horizons was the best-selling game of March this year — and second-best overall for the year, behind only Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — despite only being on sale for 11 out of those possible days of the month, when it launched worldwide on March 20. On the hardware front, the Switch itself also saw better success compared to the same period last year, with more than double the units sold, besting the number of consoles sold during the system’s original launch back in March 2017. PS4 and Xbox One also saw improvements in hardware sales by more than 25 percent each.

In total, five games that released this past month are among the ten best-selling releases of 2020 thus far. The already-stated Animal Crossing: New Horizons at the top, MLB: The Show 20 in third, Resident Evil 3 fourth, DOOM Eternal sixth and Persona 5: Royal in seventh place. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe and Grand Theft Auto V continue to sell to the point of remaining among that same list.