Ring Fit Adventure Featured in Next Tetris 99 Maximus Cup

The twelfth Tetris 99 Maximus Cup will be staring in just a few days on April 24. As has been the case with previous events, players can participate simply by playing Tetris 99 online during the event period. As they play , participants will earn event points towards a special in-game theme. This time the theme up for grabs is based on Ring Fit Adventure, a workout game that’s actually pretty fun. Too unlock it, all fans have to do is earn 100 event points between April 24 and April 27. Some might think Ring Fit Adventure is an odd tie-in, but it kinda makes sense since acquiring the theme requires a workout of both the mind and the thumbs.