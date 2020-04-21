Space Salvaging Sandbox Hardspace: Shipbreaker Comes to Early Access This June

Could Focus Home Interactive, as a publisher, continue their successful run in representing the best that AA games had to offer? That was the question we posed last month when we managed to get hands-on with the French company’s upcoming roster of titles. One of which was a peculiar yet appealing spin on something as mundane as salvaging space vessels, in the form of Hardspace: Shipbreaker. Now, developer Blackbird Interactive’s latest has a release date on when PC players can at least try out what the game has in store.

Focus Home Interactive have today confirmed that the game will launch on Steam Early Access on June 16. A console version for both PS4 and Xbox One is still planned though no date for the game’s final, retail build has thus far been issued. You can catch the first in a series of episodes below, going behind-the-scenes on the game.