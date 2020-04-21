Wild West Tactics Follow-Up Desperados III Releasing This June

It’s been more than fourteen years since the last Desperados game graced PC, but after a lengthy wait, the third instalment in the real-time, tactics series centered around the Wild West, will soon be hitting the stores of PC and console alike. Desperados III — a prequel to the 2001 original — is confirmed to release on PS4, Xbox One & PC on June 16.

Like all good tactics games, Desperados III is all about finding the right path to success and safety alike in what remains a stealth-orientated series alongside its tactics root. Players are encouraged to experiment with the layout and environment around them, all the while making sure, naturally, they don’t get shot in the process. Check out the latest trailer below to get a better idea on how Desperados’ return will play out.