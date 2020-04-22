Eight Hour Free Trial for The Division 2 Available Now

Last year’s sequel to Ubisoft’s near-future looter shooter has seen plenty of updates since it first launched, with the Warlords of New York expansion sending players back to Manhattan with a higher level cap and new endgame additions.

For those that have yet to visit Washington DC through The Division 2, Ubisoft is offering a new way for players to check out the third person shooter via a free trial. Available today, the free trial includes the introductory hours of The Division 2 and allows players to reach up to level 8 and play up to eight total hours, with all progress transferring over to the full game for those who decide to continue their journey.

The Division 2 free trial is available on all platforms including PS4, Xbox One and PC. Be sure to check out our review of the launch version of the game.