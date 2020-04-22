Fortnite, Travis Scott Announce ‘Astronomical’

Fortnite will be hosting its next online musical event over the next several days this week. This time the Fortnite team is collaborating with Travis Scott to bring fans “Astronomical,” a musical experience inspired by the artists previous work designed from the ground-up for Fortnite. The tour, such as it is, will take place over several days, and it will kick-off at 7pm EDT in the Americas on April 23. Those that miss the first show will have a second chance on April 25 at 6pm EDT. As for fans residing in other parts of the world, EU and ME residents will have their chance on April 24 at 11Am and April 25 at 10AM EDT. Asia and Oceania only have one event on April 25 at 12AM EDT.

In addition to the live event, players can purchase Travis Scott cosmetics and emotes right now if they want. For those interested in free gear, all attendees of the Astronomical event will get the “Astroworld Cyclone Glider” and two loading screens for free. Even more gear can be unlocked through the Astronomical Challenges, so there’s plenty up for grabs.