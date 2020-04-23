Death Stranding’s Cliff Gets Two Nendoroids

A couple of months ago it was announced Death Stranding’s main character, Sam, was getting a pair of Nendoroids. Well, it comes as no surprise another character would get the same treatment. This way, Sam won’t be left stranded as your lone figurine!

Mads Mikkelsen’s Cliff Unger is also receiving two Nendoroid collectibles, a regular and deluxe version. With the regular you receive a couple of different face plates, a couple of hand parts, a baby doll and gun. The deluxe features all of those plus more tactical gear and more face plates.

They are both available for pre-order from April 24 until June 18. However, they will release in November 2020. Have a look at the images below for a peek at adding the mysterious man to your video game-themed collections.