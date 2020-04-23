Explore 1980s Hong Kong in A Summer’s End

Does 2020 have you down? Now’s your chance to go back to the 80s via a new visual novel. A Summer’s End – Hong Kong 1986 tells the story of two women and the relationship which develops between them.

This blossoming romance is set against the back drop of the neon-infused, fashionable year of 1986. There are two endings based around the choices made during gameplay. The vaporwave soundtrack includes tracks from Timecop1983, Crystal Cola and Stevia Sphere.

A Summer’s End – Hong Kong 1986 is now available for Windows, Mac and Linux machines via Steam or itch.io. It costs $14.99 on both storefronts.