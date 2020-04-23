Lonely Mountains: Downhill Bikes its Way to Nintendo Switch

We asked for it, so Thunderful Publishing and Megagon Industries delivered. Since its release on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, fans of Lonely Mountains: Downhill have yearned for the title to be made available on Nintendo Switch. Players can take to the mountain in any way they like. Ride fast and reckless or slow and careful–any way you bike, Lonely Mountains is about enjoying the experience.

Lonely Mountains offers challenges that unlock new trails and mountains for expanded experiences. Players can also take their time to explore the mountains to find hidden rest areas. The title features sixteen trails to master located across four different mountains. There are additional bikes that can be fully customized to fit any player’s style. Lonely Mountains: Downhill rides onto the Switch May 7.