New Death End re;Quest 2 Trailer Reveals a Glimpse of Le Chaora

The upcoming sequel to the horror inspired RPG Death End re;Quest has a new trailer that reveals some of what can be expected in the sequel. Protagonist Mai Toyama has enrolled in an all girls dormitory found in the small mountainous town of Le Chaora. Le Chaora is ruined to be the last known location of her missing sister, but as Mai explores the town she soon finds that there are some inhabitants that are not natural to this world. Horrific creatures known as Shadow Matter lurk the town at night, and the only way Mai can unravel the mystery of her sister’s disappearance is to face her fears and confront these creatures. Death End re;Quest 2 is scheduled to come out this year for PlayStation 4 and Steam.