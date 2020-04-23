New Kosmokrats Trailer Showcases Zero Gravity Puzzle Action

Kosmokrats Modern Wolf and Pixel Delusion are finally ready to show off the unique puzzle action of Kosmokrats. Set in an alternate reality where the Soviet Union is still around, players are tasked to assemble and build space stations. You want to do this while minimizing casualties to the cosmonauts, and want to avoid damaging any equipment. The game combines a goofy sense of humor with fast-paced puzzle gameplay. This bizarre slice of the past and an alternate reality does a lot differently and looks pretty fun. Kosmokrats will be hitting Steam in 2020 – and it’s available to wishlist now.