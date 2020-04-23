Paradise Killer Shows Off Investigation and Suspects in New Trailer

There’s nothing like a death to ruin an otherwise perfect time on a beautiful island. Paradise Killer puts a cast of colorful characters on Paradise Island, which would be fabulous, if not for the murder that just took place.

Folks who have played Danganronpa before will find the experience a bit familiar. Players must explore 3D spaces to find clues and interact with the other characters. At this point, the game takes on a more visual novel vibe. Expect to have fun piecing together who the true murderer is with all these suspects.

A new trailer was just released which shows off the basic premise, characters and gameplay. Paradise Killer will launch later this year on PC.