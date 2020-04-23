Physical Copies of BlazBlue: Central Fiction Return for Limited Time

Aksys Games announced today that the fan-favorite anime fighter BlazBlue: Central Fiction is making a return for a limited time. Very limited quantities can be purchased through the Aksys Store and select retailers. Set after the events of BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma, Central fiction introduces new characters in the final chapter of the on-going story.The PlayStation 4 exclusive features 33 colorful fighters and immersive story with unique levels and modes. The 2D fighter is currently available on the online Aksys Store for $29.99.