Walking Dead Telltale Series Highlights Sanctuary Bundle

The all-new Sanctuary bundle has hit Fanatical and includes a ton of content for those looking for some modern-day adventure games to pass the time – especially those who have missed out on the Telltale Walking Dead games. For $4.99, you get Blood Fresh Supply, Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic, Warhammer Sanctus Reach, Telltale the Walking Dead, Telltale The Walking Dead Season Two, The Walking Dead Michonne, Redeemed, This War of Mine Final Cut, and its Stories DLC.

With the Walking Dead games, you have some top-shelf point and click games, while War of Mine is a more cerebral adventure game. Those wanting a good brawler will love Redeemer, and Blood Fresh Supply is a must for anyone craving some old-school Doom action. And then there’s Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic, which sticks out like a sore thumb here, but remains one of the best theme park-creation games ever made and getting it as part of a $5 bundle is a great value.