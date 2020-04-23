Xbox Game Pass Gains Red Dead Redemption 2, Loses Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox today revealed that a Rockstar Games classic is coming to Game Pass, but at the cost of another classic.

The wild west is coming to Xbox Game Pass courtesy of Red Dead Redemption 2. Starting on May 7, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can download and play Rockstar Games’ classic adventure. Join protagonist Arthur Morgan and his band of outlaws as they run from the law, rob, and fight their way across the heartland. You’ll get the full Red Dead Redemption 2 experience from Game Pass, including the full single player campaign and Red Dead Online multiplayer.

Unfortunately, the arrival of Red Dead Redemption 2 coincides with the loss of a different Rockstar title. On May 7, as Red Dead Redemption 2 joins the service, Grand Theft Auto V leaves. Once the game leaves the service, players will have you purchase the title to continue playing. Purchase the game before it leaves Game Pass and you’ll get 20% off the game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V are both available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.