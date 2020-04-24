Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer Gets Free Access Trial for the Weekend

Infinity Ward today announced that free-to-play Warzone players can try out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer for free this weekend.

Starting today and running through April 27, Warzone players have the chance to experience Modern Warfare’s multiplayer suite. During this time, a special Multiplayer Moshpit will be available that includes multiple 6v6 multiplayer modes across five of the game’s multiplayer maps.

To play, Warzone players need only navigate to the lobby and there they’ll see the 24/7 playlist. The five maps included are Aniyah Incursion, Hovec Sawmill, Talsik Backlot, Khandor Hideout, and Shoot House. Meanwhile, included game modes are Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed among others.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Likewise, Warzone is available now on all three platforms as a free-to-play download.