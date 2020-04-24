Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers 5.3 Detailed

Despite the announced delay of the next major patch, Square Enix held their standard Live Letter detailing a good chunk of the new content, while leaving some for the second portion in a couple of months. They made some major announcements, one of which was heavily speculated over the last few months.

New MSQ Quests – Will Conclude the Shadowbringers Story

New Dungeon

New Trial (and Extreme variant) tied to the MSQ

New “Unreal” Trial Difficulty Will bring back one old trial to level 80 per patch for a certain amount of time and cycle out The Akh Afah Ampitheatre will be first Adjustments to the fight outside of HP Complete this for a chance to play the new Mini-Game “Faux Hollows” once per week

Second NiER Alliance Raid “The Puppet’s Bunker”

New Beast Tribe Quests (Dwarves) Will be Crafting Related

Resistance Weapon Quest First Upgrade “Bozjan Southern Front” large-scale instance (Eureka-esque)

Chronicles of a New Era Quest “The Sorrow of Werlyt” Instanced Encounter (No Trial)

Crafting and Gathering Trial Synthesis (attempt a recipe without the materials) Search recipes based on ingredients New Custom Delivery

Ishgardian Restoration Third phase Skybuilder Rankings Reopen New Items and New Achievements / Titles

Upgrade Skysteel Tools Even more

PvE and PvP Job Adjustments

Frontlines Roulette will now include all Frontlines campaigns

A Realm Reborn Revamp Patches 2.0-2.5 streamlined with 13% content removed Additional Rewards and EXP awarded Crystal Tower quest line and “My Little Chocobo” now are mandatory Flying Added to A Realm Reborn Areas “The Ultimate Weapon” Quest must be completed to fly Collision has changed, so certain scenery can no longer be climbed

Miscellaneous Updates Join a party finder party while in a party Option to require one job per party Able to World Visit while in a cross-world party New Game+ Additions New token exchange vendors added to major cities Menu for Parasols



There’s a lot to digest in this Live Letter. I personally am very excited for the Bozjan Southern Front instance. The biggest issue I have with the end game right now is that you quickly can run out of things to do, whereas Stormblood had Eureka, a surprisingly sustainable chunk of content that people continue to play today. That ontop of the already insanely easy way to obtain the first portion of your Relic Weapons, hopefully this will help keep players going.

The next Live Letter will occur in a couple of months and should finalize everything we will see in Patch 5.3, which should hit in late June or early July, although it’s still up in the air considering the lockdowns that are in place around the world.