Future of WWE 2K, Additional ‘Exciting’ News Teased for Monday

Yesterday during an investor call with the WWE, interim CFO Frank Riddick stated that there would not be a “launch of a game this year” when talking about WWE 2K, indicating that the series would be taking a year off and not releasing the expected WWE 2K21.

We will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise as well as some exciting news on Monday at 7:00 a.m. PT. — #WWE2K20 (@WWEgames) April 24, 2020

While many took this as confirmation of a year without video games based on the popular sports entertainment experience, 2K may have other plans in the works that fans may want to keep an eye on. As this news broke yesterday, the official WWE Games Twitter account released a brief tweet that shared that on Monday at 7 AM PT, details would be provided on the future of WWE 2K as well as some “exciting news” that seems to hint at a different style of WWE game that may currently be in production.

