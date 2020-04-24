Naruto Shippuden: Ninja Storm 4: Road to Boruto Now on Switch

Fans of the entire Naruto series will be thrilled to finally play Naruto Shippuden: Ninja Storm 4: Road to Boruto on the Nintendo Switch. There have been many titles released over the years but this is considered the ultimate experience!

Players choose out of hundreds of characters from the vast series including its movies and the Boruto spin-off. Recreate epic encounters when choosing three fighters for each battle. Unleash signature attacks as you attempt to save the ninja world. The game supports both local and online modes to face-off against others.

Check out the launch trailer below and download the game from Nintendo eShop.