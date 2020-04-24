Nintendo today announced that discontinuation of Nintendo Network IDs (NNIDS) following this month’s massive breach.

Shortly after confirming the breach of nearly 160,000 Nintendo Accounts, Nintendo is discontinuing what caused the breach in the first place. Nintendo’s investigations revealed that hackers were able to use NNIDs linked to existing Nintendo Accounts to get in.

Nintendo made the announcement via Twitter, which then redirected to the policy announcement:

Please read important information regarding the discontinuation of Nintendo Account sign-ins using a Nintendo Network ID: https://t.co/u3KRfj5TxK — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 24, 2020

Though users can’t sign into their Nintendo Account with their NNIDs, the other sign in options remain available. Nintendo also revealed that there’s no evidence of a breach of their databases, servers, or services. As with this morning’s announcement, they still strongly advise all users turn on two-factor authentication. Furthermore, Nintendo has begun reaching out to affected users about resetting their Nintendo Account passwords.