Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Free to Own Through May 10

2016’s Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 proved to be a worthy successor to the beloved original upon its release, with our review calling it “highly addictive.”

Just like many other publishers out there, Bandai Namco is joining in on offering free trials and games as people continue to spend additional time in their homes, with the Japanese publisher making Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 free to own for a limited time. Between now and May 10, anyone who picks up the game on PS4, Xbox One or PC can do so at no additional cost and will own the game forever, providing yet another free experience for curious gamers to check out.

This offer unfortunately does not apply to the Switch version of the game, which adds Plus to the title and features a two-player co-op mode.