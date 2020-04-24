Starstruck Demo Coming Next Month

Over a year ago we brought you news of a brand new musical adventure in the works. Starstruck features charming character and world designs all reminiscent of a school diorama project. It is set to include rhythm elements mixed with environmental destruction.

If you’re curious what that all means, then check out the game’s demo Starstruck: Prologue. Here you get to experience the first hour of the story, meet some of the main cast and do a little jamming. The full game will feature an original soundtrack, difficulty settings and even guitar-controller support.

The free demo will launch on May 12 and you can add it to your Steam wishlist right now.