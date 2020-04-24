Trials of Mana Angela Character Class Guide

<< Back to Character Hub >>

Angela is a magic specialist who has the most attack magic available at her disposal of any character. Her powerful magic can also be used to debuff enemies and give allies the upper hand, depending on the class path she takes. She’s worked hard to learn magic so she’s sure to use it to help her allies.

Magician Starting Class Locked Abilities: None Class Strikes: Double Slash Lunge forward quickly and deal damage with a wand

Light Sorceress A class with a variety of spells. Sorceresses can use different types of elemental magic to attack their enemy’s weakness. Locked Abilities: Magic Burst Damage from magic increase by 15% when MP at 100% Class Strikes: Love Typhoon Magical hear appears and explodes, dealing damage to the enemy Dark Mysticist Mystics are good at hindering enemies and proficient with dark spells. They can learn abilities that use their own HP to increase the damage of their spells. Locked Abilities: Wrath Magic attack and magic defense increase if ally faints Class Strikes: Pummel Star Magical stars appear and bombard the enemy, dealing damage

Light/Light Grand Diviner Grand Diviners are great at fighting and learn area attack magic. They can learn abilities that power up their spells to destroy multiple enemies at once. Item: Arcana Book Locked Abilities: Refresh Recover 15% of MP after winning a battle Class Strikes: Boomerang Spiral Magic infuses the spinning wand and creates a tornado, dealing damage to enemies in the area Light/Dark Archmage A varied casting class. Archmages can use a variety of powerful elemental attacks to hit enemies where they’re weakest. Item: Esotera Book Locked Abilities: Desperation Recover 40% MP when HP drops to 10% or below Class Strikes: Dancing Wand Wand flies around magically and damages enemy from all sides Dark/Light Rune Seer A magic class with debuff spells. In addition to damaging spells, Rune Seers can also cause status effects. They can also destroy lower-leveled enemies in an instant. Item: Rune Book Locked Abilities: Guardian Runes Status effect resistance increase by 30% Class Strikes: Ton Shatter 10-ton weight falls, damaging enemies in the area of attack Dark/Dark Magus An incredibly powerful mage class. Though magi have lower stamina, they have potent magic. Item: Omen Book Locked Abilities: Soul Hunt Magic attack increases by 20% for 30 sec. After ally faints (effect cannot overlap) Class Strikes: Hotshot Magical bullets fire from the wand and damage the enemy

Class 4 (Light) Mystic Queen One of the topmost Magician classes, Mystic Queens have the magic variety of a Grand Diviner and the elemental prowess of an Archmage. They are experts in many kinds of magic attacks. Item: Sage Sphere Locked Abilities: Elemental Master Deal damage regardless of resistant element Class Strikes: Blessed Pledge An Angela original: two opposing elements combine for massive damage Class 4 (Dark) Spellbinder One of the topmost Magician classes. Spellbinders can annihilate enemies like a Rune Seer with the magical range of a Magus. No one stands a chance against their quick fire power. Item: Sage Sphere Locked Abilities: Greed Recover 3% of MP when receiving damage Class Strikes: Ton Annihilation 1000-ton block of ice falls and deals massive damage to enemies in the area of attack

Our Tips:

Deciding which path to take with Angela depends on if it’s more important to go in with strong attacks that eat up MP quickly or hinder enemies slowly over time before dealing the final blow while typically using less MP. The Light path allows players to learn focused magic spells and area of attack magic, making for big splashy displays that hurt elemental weaknesses. The Dark path has a strong emphasis on long-term effects that help consistently drain health from enemies. It should be noted that going down the Light path does lock Angela out of using dark type magic but offers more elemental options at her disposal. Anyone looking for the widest range of elemental options to target weaknesses or rely heavily on weakening the enemy over time will want to add Angela to their team. Although she isn’t a healer at all, a strong magic user is a powerful ally on any well-balanced team.

Best Team Composition:

Angela is good at holding her own when it comes to magic but does best on teams that can heal her as she doesn’t learn healing abilities herself.