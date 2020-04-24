Trials of Mana Angela Character Class Guide

Angela is a magic specialist who has the most attack magic available at her disposal of any character. Her powerful magic can also be used to debuff enemies and give allies the upper hand, depending on the class path she takes. She’s worked hard to learn magic so she’s sure to use it to help her allies.
Magician
Starting Class
Locked Abilities: None
Class Strikes: Double Slash
Lunge forward quickly and deal damage with a wand
Light
Sorceress
A class with a variety of spells. Sorceresses can use different types of elemental magic to attack their enemy’s weakness.
Locked Abilities: Magic Burst
Damage from magic increase by 15% when MP at 100%
Class Strikes: Love Typhoon
Magical hear appears and explodes, dealing damage to the enemy
Dark
Mysticist
Mystics are good at hindering enemies and proficient with dark spells. They can learn abilities that use their own HP to increase the damage of their spells.
Locked Abilities: Wrath
Magic attack and magic defense increase if ally faints
Class Strikes: Pummel Star
Magical stars appear and bombard the enemy, dealing damage
Light/Light
Grand Diviner
Grand Diviners are great at fighting and learn area attack magic. They can learn abilities that power up their spells to destroy multiple enemies at once.
Item: Arcana Book
Locked Abilities: Refresh
Recover 15% of MP after winning a battle
Class Strikes: Boomerang Spiral
Magic infuses the spinning wand and creates a tornado, dealing damage to enemies in the area
Light/Dark
Archmage
A varied casting class. Archmages can use a variety of powerful elemental attacks to hit enemies where they’re weakest.
Item: Esotera Book
Locked Abilities: Desperation
Recover 40% MP when HP drops to 10% or below
Class Strikes: Dancing Wand
Wand flies around magically and damages enemy from all sides
Dark/Light
Rune Seer
A magic class with debuff spells. In addition to damaging spells, Rune Seers can also cause status effects. They can also destroy lower-leveled enemies in an instant.
Item: Rune Book
Locked Abilities: Guardian Runes
Status effect resistance increase by 30%
Class Strikes: Ton Shatter
10-ton weight falls, damaging enemies in the area of attack
Dark/Dark
Magus
An incredibly powerful mage class. Though magi have lower stamina, they have potent magic.
Item: Omen Book
Locked Abilities: Soul Hunt
Magic attack increases by 20% for 30 sec. After ally faints (effect cannot overlap)
Class Strikes: Hotshot
Magical bullets fire from the wand and damage the enemy
Class 4 (Light)
Mystic Queen
One of the topmost Magician classes, Mystic Queens have the magic variety of a Grand Diviner and the elemental prowess of an Archmage. They are experts in many kinds of magic attacks.
Item: Sage Sphere
Locked Abilities: Elemental Master
Deal damage regardless of resistant element
Class Strikes: Blessed Pledge
An Angela original: two opposing elements combine for massive damage
Class 4 (Dark)
Spellbinder
One of the topmost Magician classes. Spellbinders can annihilate enemies like a Rune Seer with the magical range of a Magus. No one stands a chance against their quick fire power.
Item: Sage Sphere
Locked Abilities: Greed
Recover 3% of MP when receiving damage
Class Strikes: Ton Annihilation
1000-ton block of ice falls and deals massive damage to enemies in the area of attack
Our Tips:
Deciding which path to take with Angela depends on if it’s more important to go in with strong attacks that eat up MP quickly or hinder enemies slowly over time before dealing the final blow while typically using less MP. The Light path allows players to learn focused magic spells and area of attack magic, making for big splashy displays that hurt elemental weaknesses. The Dark path has a strong emphasis on long-term effects that help consistently drain health from enemies. It should be noted that going down the Light path does lock Angela out of using dark type magic but offers more elemental options at her disposal. Anyone looking for the widest range of elemental options to target weaknesses or rely heavily on weakening the enemy over time will want to add Angela to their team. Although she isn’t a healer at all, a strong magic user is a powerful ally on any well-balanced team.
Best Team Composition:
Angela is good at holding her own when it comes to magic but does best on teams that can heal her as she doesn’t learn healing abilities herself.
- Light Angela paired with Light Duran or Light Charlotte would make a fully supportive team that leads the charge with magic and attack power through Duran.
- Dark Angela, Dark Duran and Dark Hawkeye also make for fierce opponents as they set traps and use magic to barely give any normal enemies the chance to attack.
- Light Angela with a Light Riesz and Dark Kevin would also make for a beautifully well-rounded team that covers most bases but ends up relying on healing items more often.