Trials of Mana Charlotte Character Class Guide

<< Back to Character Hub >>

Charlotte is a heavily magic focused character that specializes in healing. She’s able to buff her party members or help weaken the enemies while summoning monsters to her aid if given the chance. She’s a friendly girl who just wants to be able to help her friends and family with everything she’s got.

Cleric Starting Class Locked Abilities: None Class Strikes: Whackbam A bouncing lunge and damaging attack with a flail

Light Priestess A supportive healing class, Priestesses have a high spirit stat that increases their healing powers. They can use fire, water, earth and wind saber magic to help their allies with more than just recovery magic. Locked Abilities: Mercy Add 10% of CS gauge when casting healing magic Class Strikes: Jump Staggers enemy with a damaging flail attack Dark Enchantress A class for a fighting healer. In addition to healing, Enchantresses can learn attack magic. They are powerhouses that can take down enemies on their own if necessary. Locked Abilities: Distress Attack and magic attack increases by 10% when affected by status effect Class Strikes: Dash Super fast springting does damage in the area of attack

Light/Light High Cleric A super support class. High clerics can learn many kinds of healing and recovery magic to save their allies. Item: Holy Bottle Locked Abilities: Security 10% chance of no damage when receiving damage Class Strikes: Chop Slap A few damaging whacks and a hearty thwack with a paper fan blows an enemy back Light/Dark Sage Sages are a strong support class that can get rid of status effects and use saber magic on the whole party. Item: Salt Bottle Locked Abilities: Magic Bell Magic attack and magic defense increase when receiving magic damage Class Strikes: Kersplode Magical flail falls on enemy’s head and explodes Dark/Light Warlock A class that is good at weakening magic, Warlocks can also attack their enemies with the strong “Fetid Breath” spell. Item: Curse Bottle Locked Abilities: Life Swipe Recover 15% of HP when using class strike Class Strikes: Jumbonk Mysteriously enlarged flail batters enemy Dark/Dark Necromancer A balanced class, Necromancers know powerful summoning magic for undead monsters. They can learn “Dark Curse” to lower an enemy’s stats. Item: Ash Bottle Locked Abilities: Repetition Damage increased by 5% when using summoning magic in succession (up to 30%) Class Strikes: Bombtastic Inexplicable attack damages enemy from all sides

Class 4 (Light) High Priestess One of the topmost Cleric classes, High Priestesses have the healing powers of a High Cleric and the support magic of a Sage. They know healing abilities that can help their allies when they’re in danger. Item: Hope Sphere Locked Abilities: Salvation Recover 100% HP for all fainted allies when fainted Class Strikes: Kablooey Magically enlarged flail falls on enemy’s head and explodes for massive damage Class 4 (Dark) Chaosbringer One of the topmost Cleric classes, Chaosbringers have the attack power of a Necromancer and the inhibiting magic of a Warlock. They can weaken their enemies and cause status effects to turn the tide of battle. Item: Hope Sphere Locked Abilities: Small-fry Decreases all enemies’ magic attack and magic defense when battle starts Class Strikes: Whamblast Manipulates the dark power in all things and deals massive damage in the area of attack

Our Tips:

Although half the characters in Trials of Mana have access to decent healing abilities, Charlotte fills the role of the strongest healer in any party as she always gains healing regardless of her class. Choosing her class upgrade is just a matter of choosing what secondary focus a team is seeking. Going down the Light path will give Charlotte access to spells that put elemental benefits on ally weapons, allowing them to deal bonus damage when enemies are weak to it. They can also choose if they would rather Charlotte focus on boosting strength or being a fully-fledged healer. Going down the Dark path allows Charlotte to learn attacking magic which makes her a dual healer and magic attacker. The Dark path also allows Charlotte to become a summoner and bring undead ghouls to her side to help in battle. Taking Charlotte is a must-have with no other available healers, but it’s deciding between the buff focus of Light or attack focus of Dark that make the difference.

Best Team Composition:

Charlotte works great on both balanced or attack heavy teams.