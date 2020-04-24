Trials of Mana Charlotte Character Class Guide

Charlotte is a heavily magic focused character that specializes in healing. She’s able to buff her party members or help weaken the enemies while summoning monsters to her aid if given the chance. She’s a friendly girl who just wants to be able to help her friends and family with everything she’s got.
|
Cleric
Starting Class
Locked Abilities: None
Class Strikes: Whackbam
A bouncing lunge and damaging attack with a flail
|
Light
Priestess
A supportive healing class, Priestesses have a high spirit stat that increases their healing powers. They can use fire, water, earth and wind saber magic to help their allies with more than just recovery magic.
Locked Abilities: Mercy
Add 10% of CS gauge when casting healing magic
Class Strikes: Jump
Staggers enemy with a damaging flail attack
|
Dark
Enchantress
A class for a fighting healer. In addition to healing, Enchantresses can learn attack magic. They are powerhouses that can take down enemies on their own if necessary.
Locked Abilities: Distress
Attack and magic attack increases by 10% when affected by status effect
Class Strikes: Dash
Super fast springting does damage in the area of attack
|
Light/Light
High Cleric
A super support class. High clerics can learn many kinds of healing and recovery magic to save their allies.
Item: Holy Bottle
Locked Abilities: Security
10% chance of no damage when receiving damage
Class Strikes: Chop Slap
A few damaging whacks and a hearty thwack with a paper fan blows an enemy back
|
Light/Dark
Sage
Sages are a strong support class that can get rid of status effects and use saber magic on the whole party.
Item: Salt Bottle
Locked Abilities: Magic Bell
Magic attack and magic defense increase when receiving magic damage
Class Strikes: Kersplode
Magical flail falls on enemy’s head and explodes
|
Dark/Light
Warlock
A class that is good at weakening magic, Warlocks can also attack their enemies with the strong “Fetid Breath” spell.
Item: Curse Bottle
Locked Abilities: Life Swipe
Recover 15% of HP when using class strike
Class Strikes: Jumbonk
Mysteriously enlarged flail batters enemy
|
Dark/Dark
Necromancer
A balanced class, Necromancers know powerful summoning magic for undead monsters. They can learn “Dark Curse” to lower an enemy’s stats.
Item: Ash Bottle
Locked Abilities: Repetition
Damage increased by 5% when using summoning magic in succession (up to 30%)
Class Strikes: Bombtastic
Inexplicable attack damages enemy from all sides
|
Class 4 (Light)
High Priestess
One of the topmost Cleric classes, High Priestesses have the healing powers of a High Cleric and the support magic of a Sage. They know healing abilities that can help their allies when they’re in danger.
Item: Hope Sphere
Locked Abilities: Salvation
Recover 100% HP for all fainted allies when fainted
Class Strikes: Kablooey
Magically enlarged flail falls on enemy’s head and explodes for massive damage
|
Class 4 (Dark)
Chaosbringer
One of the topmost Cleric classes, Chaosbringers have the attack power of a Necromancer and the inhibiting magic of a Warlock. They can weaken their enemies and cause status effects to turn the tide of battle.
Item: Hope Sphere
Locked Abilities: Small-fry
Decreases all enemies’ magic attack and magic defense when battle starts
Class Strikes: Whamblast
Manipulates the dark power in all things and deals massive damage in the area of attack
Our Tips:
Although half the characters in Trials of Mana have access to decent healing abilities, Charlotte fills the role of the strongest healer in any party as she always gains healing regardless of her class. Choosing her class upgrade is just a matter of choosing what secondary focus a team is seeking. Going down the Light path will give Charlotte access to spells that put elemental benefits on ally weapons, allowing them to deal bonus damage when enemies are weak to it. They can also choose if they would rather Charlotte focus on boosting strength or being a fully-fledged healer. Going down the Dark path allows Charlotte to learn attacking magic which makes her a dual healer and magic attacker. The Dark path also allows Charlotte to become a summoner and bring undead ghouls to her side to help in battle. Taking Charlotte is a must-have with no other available healers, but it’s deciding between the buff focus of Light or attack focus of Dark that make the difference.
Best Team Composition:
Charlotte works great on both balanced or attack heavy teams.
- Light Charlotte could make a team with Dark Kevin and Dark Duran a pair of unstoppable forces that focus purely on doing high damaging attacks without worry about their health. Going magic heavy with Light Charlotte and Dark Angela is also great for those aiming at elemental weaknesses with a strong attack character like Kevin to be the main physical character.
- Dark Charlotte makes an excellent opposite to a Light Duran on a team with a Light Riesz or Light Hawkeye to help balance out damage.