Trials of Mana Kevin Character Class Guide

Kevin may look tough, but he’s an honest, sweet half-beastman who cares more deeply for his friends than anyone else. He wears his emotions on his sleeve and wishes to prove he’s the strongest fighter out there. He hopes to live up to expectations and prove that being a beastman isn’t just about cruel brute strength.

Grappler Locked Abilities: None Class Strikes: Phenomenal Fist A heel kick and punch combo damage the enemy

Light Monk A balanced warrior class. Good at both healing magic and fighting, Monks can support both themselves and their allies during battle. Locked Abilities: Indignant Attack increases if an ally faints Class Strikes: Spin Kick Enemies in the area of attack get caught up in a whirlwind of kicks Dark Brawler A class that relies on brute strength, Brawlers learn attack-focused abilities. They do a lot of damage when they go forth in battle. Locked Abilities: Mutiny Attack increases by 15% is HP is 50% or below Class Strikes: Abyssal Slice Countless hits and a somersault kick combo damage the enemy

Light/Light Divine Fist Divine Fists can use class strikes in quick succession. They can learn abilities and moves that do extra damage when using class strikes. Item: Gold Aura Locked Abilities: Fighting Spirit Add 4% of CS gauge for every 5 sec. In battle Class Strikes: Byakko Wave A ball of electricity shoots out to damage the enemy upon impact Light/Dark Warrior Monk An effective and balanced warrior class, Warrior Monks have high attack and healing powers. They can both fight and back up the party. Item: Silver Aura Locked Abilities: Ambition Status effect or stat decrease canceled when using class strike Class Strikes: Genbu Kick Attack the enemy with a barrage of super fast kicks to deal damage Dark/Light Enlightened A self-sufficient warrior class. Enlighteneds can boost their own stats and use their bodies like a weapon. They are perfect as a front line fighter. Item: Mage Aura Locked Abilities: Inferno Invincible for 10 sec. At the start of battle Class Strikes: Suzaku Aerial An explosion of fiery energy deals damage to the area of attack Dark/Dark Fatal Fist A powerhouse warrior class, Fatal Fists are an unbeatable attack class. They can use their class strike “Seiryu Strike” and cause tons of damage in the area of effect. Item: Death Aura Locked Abilities: Royal Anger Attack and defense increase by 10% when HP drops to 30% or below Class Strikes: Seiryu Strike An explosion of electrical energy deals damage to the area of attack

Class 4 (Light) Beast King One of the topmost Grappler classes, Beast Kings have the class strike proficiency of a Divine Fist and the healing abilities of a Warrior Monk. They make use of their high attack and defense. Item: Instinct Sphere Locked Abilities: Gem Cannot be knocked back while using a charge attack, opponent’s damage decreased by 20% Class Strikes: Qilin Assault Rock is thrown into the enemy from above for massive damage Class 4 (Dark) Annihilator One of the topmost Grappler classes, Annihilators can press their advantage like a Fatal Fist and power up their attacks like an Enlightened. They can overpower any enemy. Item: Instinct Sphere Locked Abilities: Evil Spirit Attack increase by 3% when normal attack hits (up to 30%) Class Strikes: Dragon Torrent High-powered energy shoots forward and deals massive damage

Our Tips:

Kevin is easily the most powerful attacker in Trials of Mana. His strength is completely unmatched by any other character and he caters heavily to attacking nonstop with incredibly powerful attacks. During the night, Kevin shape shifts into a beast and deals extra damage no matter which class he chooses. Those looking for a brutal attacker who is fully focused on strength without worrying about magic will likely enjoy wandering down the Dark path most. The Light path offers a near equal level of strength, but gives Kevin more access to magic that allow him to strengthen himself in combat without anyone else’s help. If a party has someone who can buff other characters, Kevin is likely better off going down the Dark path in order to reach his most powerful potential without worrying about MP. If he’s the only one capable of giving out buffs on the team, he should go down the Light path.

Best Team Composition:

As the undisputed strongest, Kevin works well with any other characters.