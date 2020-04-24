Trials of Mana Riesz Character Class Guide

<< Back to Character Hub >>

Riesz is captain of the Amazon guard and the strong princess who helps protect her home. Her skill with a spear is unmatched, while her ability to use elemental spirits makes her a wonderful asset for any team. In her search for her brother, Riesz becomes an utterly amazing ally who will both see her enemies defeated and make sure her friends stay powerful together.

Amazon Locked Abilities: None Class Strikes: Whirlwind Spear A tornado stops the enemy in its tracks before a damaging lunge

Light Valkyrie A strengthening support class. Valkyries can boost all stats to help their allies. They help cover the party’s weaknesses by bolstering their strengths. Locked Abilities: Army of One Add 1% of CS gauge when normal attack hits Class Strike: Lance Surge Surging point of the lance causes damage Dark Rune Maiden A debuffing support class, Rune maidens can weaken an enemy and make it easier for the party to win. Locked Abilities: Ward Runes Stat Decreases effect time shortened by 40% Class Strike: Aerial Lance A righteous spear thrust from high above the enemy’s head deals damage

Light/Light Vanadis A support class with great stamina, Vanadis are a solid presence in the party. They can learn the summoning spell “Freya.” Item: Brisingamen Locked Abilities: Mana Blessing Recover 7% of HP for all allies after winning a battle Class Strikes: Light Lance Holy power brings down a rain of lances from the sky, dealing damage to the area of attack Light/Dark Starlancer Starlances is a balanced class that can support the party by strengthening them in battle. They can learn magic to boost stats and have their own fair share of stamina. Item: Evening Star Locked Abilities: Meteor Light Effect lasts until the battle ends for status increase caused by move Class Strikes: Meteor Thrust Create copies with the power of the stars and jab at the enemy with super speed Dark/Light Fenrir Knight Fenrir Kngihts can impede multiple enemies by decreasing their stats. They can lead their party to victory. Item: Gleipnir Locked Abilities: Persistent Effect Stat decrease from move effective until battle ends Class Strikes: Raging Fury An explosion of spirit thrust through the lance damages the enemy Dark/Dark Dragon Master An attack and debuff class, Dragon Masters can raise their attack power and learn abilities like the powerful summoning spell “Jormungandr” Item: Dragoon Band Locked Abilities: Winded Protection Attack increased by 20% when HP at 100% Class Strikes: Dragon Rend A wave of fighting energy in dragon form blasts from the tip of the spear at the enemy

Class 4 (Light) Meteorite One of the topmost Amazon classes, Meteorites have the stamina of a Vanadis and the support abilities of a Starlancer. They are the bedrock of support that leads their party to victory. Item: Kind Sphere Locked Abilities: Light of Relief Recover 10% of HP for all allies when using a class strike Class Strikes: Elysium Slash Holy Power brings a meteor from the sky, dealing massive damage to the area of attack Class 4 (Dark) Brynhildr One of the topmost Amazon classes, Brynhildrs can inhibit their enemies like Fenrir Knight and have the attack power of a Dragon Master. They cannot be outmatched in sheer battle know-how. Item: Kind Sphere Locked Abilities: Surprise Aid Adds 35% of CS gauge for random ally when player uses class strike Class Strikes: Raptor Lance Thunder strikes while cloaked in fighting spirit and deals massive damage

Our Tips:

Riesz is a powerful, balanced character that’s great to take into a fight. Although her strength might not be on par with Duran or Kevin, her ability to use many different kinds of magic become a huge asset for any team. Going down the Light path gives her access to elemental, physical and magical buffs that turn a team into a destructive force. The Dark path on the other hand focuses on weakening enemies and taking them out where it hurts most when they have no defenses left. Both paths she can take enable her to learn extremely powerful summoning magic that attack a wide area, making her one of the best for wiping out small enemies or draining boss health away quickly. She’s best with another strong ally but can easily be the strongest force on her team and lead the way to a victory with other companions helping to back her up.

Best Team Composition:

Riesz does extremely well as both attack and support as one of the most-balanced fighters.