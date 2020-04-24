Trials of Mana Riesz Character Class Guide

Riesz is captain of the Amazon guard and the strong princess who helps protect her home. Her skill with a spear is unmatched, while her ability to use elemental spirits makes her a wonderful asset for any team. In her search for her brother, Riesz becomes an utterly amazing ally who will both see her enemies defeated and make sure her friends stay powerful together.
|
Amazon
Locked Abilities: None
Class Strikes: Whirlwind Spear
A tornado stops the enemy in its tracks before a damaging lunge
|
Light
Valkyrie
A strengthening support class. Valkyries can boost all stats to help their allies. They help cover the party’s weaknesses by bolstering their strengths.
Locked Abilities: Army of One
Add 1% of CS gauge when normal attack hits
Class Strike: Lance Surge
Surging point of the lance causes damage
|
Dark
Rune Maiden
A debuffing support class, Rune maidens can weaken an enemy and make it easier for the party to win.
Locked Abilities: Ward Runes
Stat Decreases effect time shortened by 40%
Class Strike: Aerial Lance
A righteous spear thrust from high above the enemy’s head deals damage
|
Light/Light
Vanadis
A support class with great stamina, Vanadis are a solid presence in the party. They can learn the summoning spell “Freya.”
Item: Brisingamen
Locked Abilities: Mana Blessing
Recover 7% of HP for all allies after winning a battle
Class Strikes: Light Lance
Holy power brings down a rain of lances from the sky, dealing damage to the area of attack
|
Light/Dark
Starlancer
Starlances is a balanced class that can support the party by strengthening them in battle. They can learn magic to boost stats and have their own fair share of stamina.
Item: Evening Star
Locked Abilities: Meteor Light
Effect lasts until the battle ends for status increase caused by move
Class Strikes: Meteor Thrust
Create copies with the power of the stars and jab at the enemy with super speed
|
Dark/Light
Fenrir Knight
Fenrir Kngihts can impede multiple enemies by decreasing their stats. They can lead their party to victory.
Item: Gleipnir
Locked Abilities: Persistent Effect
Stat decrease from move effective until battle ends
Class Strikes: Raging Fury
An explosion of spirit thrust through the lance damages the enemy
|
Dark/Dark
Dragon Master
An attack and debuff class, Dragon Masters can raise their attack power and learn abilities like the powerful summoning spell “Jormungandr”
Item: Dragoon Band
Locked Abilities: Winded Protection
Attack increased by 20% when HP at 100%
Class Strikes: Dragon Rend
A wave of fighting energy in dragon form blasts from the tip of the spear at the enemy
|
Class 4 (Light)
Meteorite
One of the topmost Amazon classes, Meteorites have the stamina of a Vanadis and the support abilities of a Starlancer. They are the bedrock of support that leads their party to victory.
Item: Kind Sphere
Locked Abilities: Light of Relief
Recover 10% of HP for all allies when using a class strike
Class Strikes: Elysium Slash
Holy Power brings a meteor from the sky, dealing massive damage to the area of attack
|
Class 4 (Dark)
Brynhildr
One of the topmost Amazon classes, Brynhildrs can inhibit their enemies like Fenrir Knight and have the attack power of a Dragon Master. They cannot be outmatched in sheer battle know-how.
Item: Kind Sphere
Locked Abilities: Surprise Aid
Adds 35% of CS gauge for random ally when player uses class strike
Class Strikes: Raptor Lance
Thunder strikes while cloaked in fighting spirit and deals massive damage
Our Tips:
Riesz is a powerful, balanced character that’s great to take into a fight. Although her strength might not be on par with Duran or Kevin, her ability to use many different kinds of magic become a huge asset for any team. Going down the Light path gives her access to elemental, physical and magical buffs that turn a team into a destructive force. The Dark path on the other hand focuses on weakening enemies and taking them out where it hurts most when they have no defenses left. Both paths she can take enable her to learn extremely powerful summoning magic that attack a wide area, making her one of the best for wiping out small enemies or draining boss health away quickly. She’s best with another strong ally but can easily be the strongest force on her team and lead the way to a victory with other companions helping to back her up.
Best Team Composition:
Riesz does extremely well as both attack and support as one of the most-balanced fighters.
- Light Riesz is extremely versatile in that she makes a great decent attacker who can buff herself and allies. Light Charlotte and Light Riesz can back up a Dark Kevin is delightfully evil ways that turn him into an utter beast that’s nigh unstoppable when imbued with magic and attack increases.
- Dark Riesz could hold her own with Light Charlotte and Dark Angela as they give her full support from behind and dish out magic attacks and buffs to strengthen their forces with a heavy emphasis on elemental weakness.