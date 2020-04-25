New Dev Diary For Ninjala Discusses Gameplay Cycle, Power-Ups, More

With one month to go until the game’s release on May 27, GungHo are still working hard towards showing off Ninjala towards Switch owners and fans of multiplayer PVP action games. This continues with the game’s third dev diary, which you can check out below. And as Ninjala is an ever-evolving free-to-play multiplayer game, the time has come to discuss the gameplay cycle, which given similar games, may sound a bit familiar. The game will have regular seasons lasting eight to ten weeks, with each season adding updates like new weapons and stages. In addition, we learn about the Ninjala Pass, a season pass of sorts that rewards players in various ways.

Finally, we get to see various power-ups like Shinobi Cards, which provide passive elements such as a reduction of cooldown time under certain circumstances, or the ability to pull off powerful attacks with less energy. You can earn these cards and Ninja Medals that can help boost your character by playing various matches, as one would expect. We end the diary with a reminder that the game’s open beta will be held next week, allowing players to see these gameplay elements in action. The beta will be held on April 28 from 12 PM to 1 PM, 8 PM to 9 PM, & on April 29 from 4 AM to 5 AM (all times in PST), in order to give everyone around the world a shot. Switch owners can actually pre-load the beta right now through the eShop, so if you’re interested in another colorful Switch battler, perhaps you should indeed get ready.