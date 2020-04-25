PC Gaming Show To Return in June

Well, we all knew that Microsoft and Ubisoft were looking into creating their own digital events/presentations in the wake of E3 2020’s cancellation, but it now it looks like there’s at least one other mainstay joining them as well: The PC Gaming Show. PC Gamer’s annual E3-adjacent livestream showcasing upcoming PC games will return for another year, highlighting new games, announcements, and footage. The 2019 show apparently garnered huge numbers, and while 2020’s presentation obviously won’t be taking place in front of a large audience, it is expected to still have a format similar to previous years, and should definitely draw another huge crowd.

Details concerning the exact participants and exact times for the stream have yet to be revealed, but will pop up soon alongside other information. But we do know that Intel, Epic Games Store, Tripwire Interactive, Frontier, Merge, Humble Bundle, Guerrilla Collective and Perfect World are the partners helping out in making the show, so don’t me surprised if we get some announcements from them. The 2020 PC Gaming Show will take place on June 6, giving us something to look forward to in the place of several other gaming events.