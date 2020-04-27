Ape Out Soundtrack Vinyl Pre-Orders Open Tomorrow

Ape Out is one of those games which masterfully mixes gameplay, visual and audio. The soundtrack is especially of note due to how the jazz riffs change to meet the player’s movements.

How can such an exciting, dynamic soundtrack be brought to vinyl? Well, that’s exactly what iam8bit are doing. This is their first “live” gameplay album. Developer Gabe Cuzzillo’s gameplay was used to record the album.

Pre-orders open on Tuesday, April 28 at 10:00 AM PST on iam8bit’s website. It will come on two 180 gram discs and cost $29.99. A digital download will also be included. Expect to see the album ship in Q3 2020.