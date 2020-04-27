Monolithsoft Shares Tons of Character Art, Screenshots from Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition has received two official trailers including its debut reveal. Fans have been eagerly awaiting even more from Monolithsoft due in part to the graphical overhaul the characters and iconic areas in the game have received. Fortunately Monolithsoft is here to deliver and they’ve shared tons of artwork including new official renders for all characters and some new looks at key areas across the in-game world. It’s sure to give those excited a much-needed look at just what an impressive change this remake brings to the table.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition launches on May 29. Check out all the new images and screenshots below: