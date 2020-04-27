The King of Fighters ’98 Soundtrack Coming to CD and Vinyl This Summer

The King of Fighters fans are in for an utter treat from Brave Wave and Limited Run Games. Today they announced the upcoming release of The King of Fighters ’98 Definitive Soundtrack.

The soundtrack will hit both CD and vinyl this summer. The music will be newly remastered and copies will come with a booklet featuring liner notes and concept art. This is just the start of The King of Fighters fun, however.

After this release, they’ll keep trucking with every The King of Fighters soundtrack from ’94 to 2003. This release schedule will begin in winter 2020 and proceed into 2022.