The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima Receive Updated Release Dates

PlayStation today announced updates to the release dates of The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima.

COVID-19 continues to dominate the news landscape as it disrupts normal working styles and delays projects. Despite this, two major PlayStation 4 exclusives are still on track for release this summer, albeit at slightly adjusted dates.

The Last of Us Part II was supposed to launch May 29. However, at the beginning of April, both PlayStation and Naughty Dog announced they needed a bit more time to finish the game. The game now arrives June 19. Ghost of Tsushima, meanwhile, originally had the June 26 date locked up. However, it’ll now arrive on July 17, a little less than a month after its original date. No word yet on Iron Man VR.

Developed by Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions respectively, The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima aim to be the final swan songs for the PlayStation 4. The consoles successor, PlayStation 5, launches this holiday season.