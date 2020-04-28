A New Power Awakens in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

The first piece of DLC, “A New Power Awakens – Part One,” hits Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot today, adding the “Super Saiyan God” transformation for players to use throughout the game. Dedicated players will also have the chance to test their might against Beerus, Universe seven’s god of destruction. Defeating him will take some serious effort though as his fight is set at level 250 and puts a limit on item use. With that in mind, it would probably be pest to put in some time training with Whis before making an attempt. It’s all showcased in the DLC launch trailer below, so take a quick look and prepare for the challenges ahead.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Check out our review to see how it compares against past Dragon Ball games.