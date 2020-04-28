Destroy All Humans Release Date Revealed

The original Destroy All Humans came out at the height of GTA-mania during the PS2 era. Sandbox games were all the rage and companies were trying to find new ways to make their sandbox games stand out. Some went with licenses, leading to The Simpsons Hit and Run, while others went for unique concepts – and Destroy All Humans fit that bill with an anal probe-using alien doing a Jack Nicholson impression and taking over the planet. This revamped version of the original features better graphics and a far more modern-looking visual style as a whole and early birds get a free skin pack too. The remastered version of a somewhat forgotten gem will be out on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on July 28.